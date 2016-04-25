版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Perkinelmer sells NTD laboratory services business to Eurofins Scientific

April 25 PerkinElmer Inc

* PerkinElmer sells NTD laboratory services business to Eurofins Scientific

* PerkinElmer Inc says deal not expected to have a material impact on PerkinElmer's 2016 earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

