2016年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Chemours Co to sell Clean and Disinfect Business to LANXESS

April 25 Chemours Co

* Deal for $230 million in cash

* Chemours signs definitive agreement to sell clean and disinfect business to lanxess

* Chemours will retain the glycolic acid business, based in belle, w.va. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

