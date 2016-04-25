BRIEF-Perrigo Company appoints John T. Hendrickson as CEO

April 25 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo appoints john t. Hendrickson as chief executive
officer, provides preliminary first quarter 2016 selected
financial results, and updates full year 2016 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.20 to $8.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Perrigo company plc says announces resignation of joseph
c. Papa as chairman and chief executive officer
* Perrigo company plc says names laurie brlas as chairman of
board of directors
* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share between
$8.20 and $8.60 as compared to $7.59 in 2015
* Says papa will not stand for reelection at company's 2016
general annual meeting of shareholders
* Estimated net sales for quarter are expected to be between
$1.33 - $1.35 billion
* Board is separating roles of ceo and chairman of board, in
doing so, elected independent director laurie brlas to role of
chairman
* Board approved recommendation of nominating & governance
committee to withdraw marc coucke's nomination for reelection
to board
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.40
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 estimated adjusted earnings per diluted share are
expected to be between $1.71 - $1.77
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.52, revenue view $6.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Identified indicators of impairment associated with
certain indefinite-lived intangible assets within its branded
consumer healthcare unit
* In process of assessing whether and to what extent an
impairment exists
* Expects to complete its assessment and determine any
impairment by may 12, 2016
* Cannot estimate range of possible impairment, any such
charges could be material and have significant impact on
financial results
