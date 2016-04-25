版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra bancorp says Q1 share $0.30

April 25 Sierra Bancorp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Sierra bancorp reports earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $15.3 million versus $14.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐