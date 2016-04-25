版本:
BRIEF-Bank of Marin Bancorp reports Q1 earnings $0.93/shr

April 25 Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Bank of Marin Bancorp reports record quarterly earnings of $5.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* There was no provision for loan losses recorded in q1 of 2016

* Net interest income totaled $18.6 million in Q1 of 2016, versus $16.6 million in same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

