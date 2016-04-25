BRIEF-Capital Power reports Q1 adj. earnings c$0.33/shr

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million
April 25 Capital Power Corporation
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.33
* Capital power reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital power corporation says remain on track to meet $380 to $430 million annual financial target range
* On march 24, 2016, capital power gave notice to terminate its role as buyer of acquired sundance ppa effective march 24, 2016
* Qtrly revenue $341 million versus $358 million
* Recorded a non-cash pre-tax loss of $53 million ($46 million post-tax) with respect to derecognition of acquired sundance ppa in quarter
* Q1 revenue view c$324.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.