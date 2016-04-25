版本:
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core Super 8

April 25 Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

* Announces Sale Of Non-Core Super 8

* Sold 72-room Super 8 in O'neill, Nebraska, on April 22, 2016, for $1.73 million

