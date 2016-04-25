BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core Super 8

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
* Announces Sale Of Non-Core Super 8
* Sold 72-room Super 8 in O'neill, Nebraska, on April 22, 2016, for $1.73 million
* Sold 72-room Super 8 in O'neill, Nebraska, on April 22, 2016, for $1.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.