BRIEF-Popular Inc Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.81

April 25 Popular Inc

* Says Announces first quarter financial results

* Says qtrly Net Charge-Offs (ncos) at 0.76% of average loans held-in-portfolio versus. 1.48% in q4 2015

* Popular inc qtrly allowance for loan losses of $508.4 million versus. $502.9 million in q4 2015

* Popular inc qtrly net interest income $352.4 million versus $343.2 million

* Popular inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $390.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)