版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy to name Catherine Kehr chairman of board

April 25 Southwestern Energy Co :

* Southwestern Energy to name Catherine Kehr chairman of the board

* Kehr will succeed Steve Mueller , who as previously announced is retiring as a director at may annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐