BRIEF-Lakeland Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Lakeland Financial Corp
* Lakeland financial reports record first quarter performance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 11%, to $28.6 million for q1 of 2016, versus $25.7 million for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.