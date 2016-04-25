版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Lakeland Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.73

April 25 Lakeland Financial Corp

* Lakeland financial reports record first quarter performance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 11%, to $28.6 million for q1 of 2016, versus $25.7 million for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐