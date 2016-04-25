版本:
BRIEF-Independent bank corporation says Q1 share $0.19

April 25 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent bank corporation reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Independent bank corp says net interest income totaled $19.8 million during q1 of 2016, an increase of $1.7 million, or 9.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

