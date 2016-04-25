版本:
BRIEF-Tesaro announces submission of investigational new drug application

April 25 (Reuters) -

* Tesaro Announces Submission Of Investigational New Drug Application For Anti Tim-3 antibody tsr-022 to the u.s. Fda

* Following clearance of ind, we plan to begin a phase 1 study in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

