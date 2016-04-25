BRIEF-Tesaro announces submission of investigational new drug application

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
* Tesaro Announces Submission Of Investigational New Drug Application For Anti Tim-3 antibody tsr-022 to the u.s. Fda
* Following clearance of ind, we plan to begin a phase 1 study in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.