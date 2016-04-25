BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy Corp posts Q4 loss c$0.07/shr

April 25 Pan Orient Energy Corp

* Pan Orient Energy Corp 2015 year end financial & operating results

* Q4 loss per share c$0.07

* Says average oil sales of 421 bopd during q4 of 2015 and generated $1.3 million in funds flow from operations

* Says average oil sales of 421 bopd during q4 of 2015 and generated $1.3 million in funds flow from operations

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03