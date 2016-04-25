版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Pine State Trading Co sells convenience store division to Core-Mark

April 25 Pine State Trading Co:

* Pine State Trading Co sells its convenience store division to Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

* Says all employees currently dedicated to convenience store division will be retained by Core-Mark

* Pine State Trading Co says Keith Canning will be president of new entity, Pine State Convenience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Pine State Trading Co] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐