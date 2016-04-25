BRIEF-Core-Mark to buy Pine State Trading Company's convenience unit

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million
April 25 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc
* Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Pine State Trading Company's convenience division
* Transaction is structured as an all-cash asset acquisition
* Mark Holding Company -purchase price is estimated to be approximately $112 million, predicated on value of certain assets to be determined at closing
* No debt or significant liabilities are being assumed in transaction
* Core-Mark will fund purchase with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility
* Mark Holding Company - expects to invest approximately $3.1 million in start-up, due diligence and conversion costs in connection with transaction
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.