BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc names Joseph Papa to be CEO and chairman

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million
April 25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant names Joseph C. Papa to be chairman and chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Says Papa is expected to join Valeant by early May
* Papa, who will also join Valeant's board of directors, will succeed Michael Pearson
* Papa will succeed J. Michael Pearson, who is expected to remain as CEO and a director until Mr. Papa arrives at Valeant
* Says PAPA will join Valeant from Perrigo Company Plc
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.