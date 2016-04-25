BRIEF-Tennant company reports Q1 share $0.25

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Tennant Co
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $795 million to $825 million
* Tennant company reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2016 sales down 2.1 percent
* Reaffirming guidance for full year
* Says foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $3 million to $6 million
* Company's 2016 q1 consolidated net sales of $179.9 million were down 3.2 percent compared to prior year quarter
* Company expects its 2016 financial results to be stronger in second half of year
* Q1 revenue view $180.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tennant co sees continued negative foreign currency impact on sales for full year in range of an unfavorable 1 percent to 2 percent
* "we anticipate foreign currency and global economic volatility to remain challenging in coming quarters" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.