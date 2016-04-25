版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp posts Q1 earnings 44 cents/shr

April 25 Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc

* Peoples Bancorp announces first quarter earnings results

* Qtrly net interest income was $9.1 million compared to $8.7 million for three months ended march 31, 2015

* Q1 basic earnings per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐