BRIEF-Ocean Rig to acquire ultra deepwater drillship for $65 mln

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces acquisition of Ultra Deepwater Drillship

* Purchase price of $65 million

* Purchase price will be funded with available cash on hand

* Says Drillship will be renamed Ocean Rig Paros upon its delivery to Ocean Rig

* One of its subsidiaries has acquired "6th generation ultra deepwater drillship Cerrado, being sold through an auction"