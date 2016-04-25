版本:
BRIEF-Ocean Rig to acquire ultra deepwater drillship for $65 mln

April 25 Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces acquisition of Ultra Deepwater Drillship

* Purchase price of $65 million

* Purchase price will be funded with available cash on hand

* Says Drillship will be renamed Ocean Rig Paros upon its delivery to Ocean Rig

* One of its subsidiaries has acquired "6th generation ultra deepwater drillship Cerrado, being sold through an auction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

