版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-First Foundation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23

April 25 First Foundation Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* First foundation announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $19.4 million versus $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐