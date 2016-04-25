版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Cambridge Bancorp reports Q1 earnings $0.97/shr

April 25 Cambridge Bancorp

* Cambridge Bancorp reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $13.1 million compared to $12.5 million in q1 of 2015

* Assets under management increased to $2.4 billion at end of q1 2016 compared to $2.3 billion at year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐