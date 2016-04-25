版本:
BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

April 25 Magyar Bancorp Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Magyar bancorp, inc. Announces second quarter financial results

* Several non-performing loans are expected to be reduced in next six months by payoff or foreclosure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

