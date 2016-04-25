版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-CWC Energy says rights issued under rights offering will expire on May 31, 2016

April 25 Cwc Energy Services Corp

* Cwc energy services corp. Announces rights offering

* Says rights issued under rights offering will expire on may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

