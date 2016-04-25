版本:
BRIEF-Wilhelmina appoints James Mccarthy as chief financial officer

April 25 Wilhelmina International Inc

* Wilhelmina appoints James Mccarthy as chief financial officer

* Wilhelmina International Inc says James Mccarthy has been named company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

