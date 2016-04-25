版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Green Hygienics to acquire vertical farming technology intellectual property

April 25 Green Hygienics Holdings Inc

* Green hygienics signs loi to acquire vertical farming technology intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

