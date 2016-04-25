版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Viscount announces $2 million private placement to Advance Silver Cliff

April 25 Viscount Mining Corp

* Viscount announces $2 million private placement to advance silver cliff

* Intends to use net proceeds of private placement for advancement of company's 100%-owned silver cliff property in colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ VML.V] )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐