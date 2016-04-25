版本:
BRIEF-Magna to acquire Telemotive AG

April 25 Magna International Inc:

* Magna signs agreement to acquire automotive electronics engineering business

* Telemotive, with its five German facilities and approximately 550 employees, will be integrated into co's Magna Steyr unit

* Signed a purchase agreement to acquire Telemotive AG, an engineering service provider in field of automotive electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

