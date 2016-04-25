版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell International announces $5 bln share repurchase program

April 25 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell announces $5 billion share repurchase program

* Says authorization as part of its cash deployment strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

