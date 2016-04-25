版本:
BRIEF-Anchor Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.04

April 25 Anchor Bancorp Inc

* Anchor bancorp reports results of operations for the third fiscal quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Anchor bancorp inc says net interest income before provision for loan losses increased 8.4% to $3.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

