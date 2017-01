April 25 (Reuters) -

* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces extension of stock repurchase program

* Penns Woods Bancorp Inc says repurchase plan is for an additional year ending April 30, 2017 and allows for repurchase of up to 482,000 shares

* Penns Woods Bancorp Inc says approximately 19 percent of the 482,000 shares has been repurchased to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)