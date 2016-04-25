版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-American Capital Agency posts qtrly net loss per share of $2.33

April 25 American Capital Agency Corp :

* American Capital Agency Corp reports $0.01 comprehensive income per common share and $22.09 net book value per common share

* As of March 31, 2016, co's net book value per common share $22.09, a decline of 2.2 pct, from Dec. 31, 2015

* Qtrly net loss per common share of $2.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

