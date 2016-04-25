版本:
BRIEF-The Container Store Group reports Q4 gaap earnings per share of $0.20

April 25 Container Store Group Inc

* The container store group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 sales $830 million to $845 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $232.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.5 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.2 percent

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30

* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales change of down 1.5% to up 0.5%

* Q4 revenue view $230.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

