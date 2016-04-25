BRIEF-The Container Store Group reports Q4 gaap earnings per share of $0.20

April 25 Container Store Group Inc
* The container store group, inc. Announces fourth quarter
and full fiscal year 2015 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 sales $830 million to $845 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $232.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $230.5 million
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30
* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales change of down 1.5% to
up 0.5%
* Q4 revenue view $230.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
