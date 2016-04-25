BRIEF-Sanmina Corp Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Sanmina Corp Sees Q3 Non :
* Sanmina reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 revenue $1.61 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion
* Sanmina corp sees q3 revenue between $1.625 billion to $1.675 billion
* Gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.61 to $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.