2016年 4月 26日 星期二 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-1st Colonial Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.23

April 25 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* 1st Colonial Bancorp reports first quarter net income growth and profit of $883,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

