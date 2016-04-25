版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka says sale of Income Property for $3 mln

April 25 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated tomoka announces sale of self developed income property and new land sale contract

* Tomoka land - sold income property leased to unit of teledyne technologies located in daytona beach for sales price of about $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

