BRIEF-Zions Bancorporation Q1 earnings per share $0.38

April 25 Zions Bancorporation :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Zions Bancorporation reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve goals established in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

