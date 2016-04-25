版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 25 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc :

* Berkshire hills reports 8% increase in first quarter core EPS; dividend declared

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

