BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems CFO Geoff Ribar to retire in March 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Cadence Design Systems Inc :
* Cadence Chief Financial Officer Geoff Ribar to retire in March 2017
* Cadence has initiated a comprehensive search to identify company's next chief financial officer
* Ribar is working with cadence president and chief executive officer lip-bu tan in search process
* Once new CFO is appointed, Ribar will work collaboratively on transfer of responsibilities and remain actively involved with cadence
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.