BRIEF-Everest Re Group Q1 operating earnings per share $5.19

April 25 Everest Re Group Ltd

* Q1 operating earnings per share $5.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $5.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everest re group reports first quarter 2016 results; 12% annualized operating return on equity

* Q1 earnings per share $4.00

* Everest Re Group Ltd says Q1 gross written premiums decreased 5% to $1.4 billion compared to q1 of 2015

* Everest Re Group Ltd says combined ratio was 86.0% for quarter compared to 83.1% in q1 of 2015

* Qtrly net investment income $102.5 million versus $122.6 million last year

* Everest Re Group Ltd says net investment income for quarter was $102.5 million, including a loss of $6.2 million on limited partnership investments