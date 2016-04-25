BRIEF-CEB Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.14

April 25 CEB Inc

* CEB reports first quarter results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue $223.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $227 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $968 million to $1.003 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.95 to $4.20

* CEB inc sees 2016 adjusted revenue of $970 to $1,005 million

* For Q2 of 2016, assuming Evanta acquisition closes on or about May 1, 2016, company expects revenue of at least $245 million

* CEB Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of $33 to $35 million

* CEB Inc sees expects q2 revenue of at least $245 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $959.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of at least $0.90

* Gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.95 to $4.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $238.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated reduction in 2016 revenue to reflect impact of deferred revenue fair value adjustment is approximately $2 million