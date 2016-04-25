BRIEF-CEB Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.14

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 CEB Inc
* CEB reports first quarter results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 revenue $223.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $227 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $968 million to $1.003 billion
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.95 to $4.20
* CEB inc sees 2016 adjusted revenue of $970 to $1,005 million
* For Q2 of 2016, assuming Evanta acquisition closes on or about May 1, 2016, company expects revenue of at least $245 million
* CEB Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of $33 to $35 million
* CEB Inc sees expects q2 revenue of at least $245 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $959.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of at least $0.90
* Gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.95 to $4.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $238.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated reduction in 2016 revenue to reflect impact of deferred revenue fair value adjustment is approximately $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.