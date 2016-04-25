BRIEF-HF Financial Q3 core earnings per share $0.32

April 25 HF Financial Corp :

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.32

* HF Financial Corp reports fiscal third quarter earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, core earnings grow 41% to $2.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Says tangible book value was $14.93 per share at march 31, 2016, compared to $13.93 per share a year ago

* Says net interest income increased 8.5% to $9.6 million for third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2016