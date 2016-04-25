BRIEF-HF Financial Q3 core earnings per share $0.32

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 HF Financial Corp :
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.32
* HF Financial Corp reports fiscal third quarter earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, core earnings grow 41% to $2.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Says tangible book value was $14.93 per share at march 31, 2016, compared to $13.93 per share a year ago
* Says net interest income increased 8.5% to $9.6 million for third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.