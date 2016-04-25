版本:
BRIEF-Gladstone Investment Corp sells investment in Acme Cryogenics

April 25 Gladstone Investment Corp

* Gladstone Investment Corporation sells its investment in Acme Cryogenics, Inc.

* Says as a result of this transaction, co "realized a significant capital gain on its equity investment"

* Sale of equity interest and prepayment of its debt investments in Acme Cryogenics, Inc. to Graham Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

