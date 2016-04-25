BRIEF-Nabors Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.41

April 25 Nabors Industries Ltd :

* Nabors announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $597.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $630.9 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.41

* Q1 results reflect continued strain from low commodity prices

* Despite reductions in cash flows, "we still modestly reduced net debt during quarter"

* Qtrly U.S drilling and rig services operating revenue $148.7 million versus $453.8 million

* Canada market's typical seasonal uptick in q1 failed to materialize this year due to market conditions.

* "anticipate further near-term reductions in rig count both internationally and in u.s"

* "made decision to impair our carrying value in C&J to better reflect market value of our equity position"

* Q1 oil prices drop led to sharp reductions in customer spending plans on worldwide basis, corresponding adverse impact on results

* Q1 net loss from continuing operations included a loss of $1.12 per share due to impairments to carrying value of co's investment in C&J Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)