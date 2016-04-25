版本:
BRIEF-Healthstream posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.05

April 25 Healthstream Inc :

* Healthstream announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $54.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $54 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $14 million and $16 million during 2016

* Healthstream inc says for 2016, anticipate that consolidated revenues will grow 8 to 12 percent as compared to 2015

* Healthstream inc says anticipate operating income for 2016 to increase between 10 and 14 percent as compared to 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $230.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

