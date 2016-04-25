BRIEF-Stanley Furniture says Q1 sales fell 20.4 pct to $11.7 mln

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Stanley Furniture Company Inc
* Stanley furniture announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 20.4 percent to $11.7 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Says sales for quarter continued to be negatively impacted by delays in shipping 2015 product introductions
* Says during Q1, company decided to surrender all of its corporate-owned life insurance policies
* "Q2 could be another tough quarter, but we expect second half of this year to show improved results"
* Expects to use about $23.4 million in net operating loss carry-forwards to reduce taxable income generated from surrendering policies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.