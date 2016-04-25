版本:
中国
2016年 4月 26日

BRIEF-Origin Agritech names William Niebur CEO

April 25 Origin Agritech Ltd

* Origin Agritech names new president & CEO

* William s. Niebur as company's new president and CEO

* Niebur assumes title from current CEO Gengchen Han

* Says Gengchen Han, will retain his position as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

