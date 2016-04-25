版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Webster Financial Corp increases common dividend of $.02 from $.23 per share

April 25 Webster Financial Corp

* Increases common dividend

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.25 per share on its common stock

* Qtrly dividend an increase of $.02 from previous $.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐