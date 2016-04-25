版本:
BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

April 25 MKS Instruments Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q1 sales $184 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.2 million

* Mks instruments reports q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.54

* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.41

* Sees q2 2016 sales $185 million to $205 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $199.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

