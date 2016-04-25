BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 MKS Instruments Inc :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Q1 sales $184 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.2 million
* Mks instruments reports q1 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.54
* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.41
* Sees q2 2016 sales $185 million to $205 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $199.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.