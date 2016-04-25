BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services Q1 earnings per share $0.24

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
April 25 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :
* CPS announces first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $100.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total managed portfolio increases to $2.14 billion from $2.03 billion at December 31, 2015
* Q1 revenue view $100.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Annualized net charge-offs for q1 2016 7.57% of average owned portfolio as compared to 6.64% for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
