公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services Q1 earnings per share $0.24

April 25 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :

* CPS announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $100.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total managed portfolio increases to $2.14 billion from $2.03 billion at December 31, 2015

* Q1 revenue view $100.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Annualized net charge-offs for q1 2016 7.57% of average owned portfolio as compared to 6.64% for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

