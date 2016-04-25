BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.23

April 25 Westbury Bancorp Inc :

* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and six months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.23

* Westbury Bancorp Inc says net interest income increased $59,000, or 1.2%, to $5.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)