BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.23

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season picks up
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 25 Westbury Bancorp Inc :
* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and six months ended march 31, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.23
* Westbury Bancorp Inc says net interest income increased $59,000, or 1.2%, to $5.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015
DETROIT, Jan 18 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp expects first-quarter earnings per share growth in the "low-to-mid-teens" versus the same period in 2016 and full-year earnings to grow despite continued weakness in coal freight volumes.